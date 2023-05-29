Vikramaditya promises better road connectivity across Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 28

Public Works Department and Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that better road connectivity would be ensured in Himachal and the state government was working in this direction.

Vikramaditya Singh was at Balichowki under Seraj Vidhan Sabha of Mandi district yesterday evening to preside over the concluding ceremony of district level fair at Balichowki.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that “roads are our lifeline and it is the priority of the government to strengthen these by constructing quality roads. The third package of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana will be approved in the next few days under which 2,400 km of roads will be upgraded in the state with an outlay Rs 2,800 crore.”

“Former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh had a special attachment with this Assembly,” he said.

The minister said that the demands of various departments like education and health would be fulfilled soon. He asked the officers of various departments to start the development works for which the budget has been approved.

While congratulating the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the good works done on various four-lanes in the state, he said that the issue of damages and compensation, which occurred because of four-lane projects in the state, would be taken up with the Central Government.

He announced to give Rs 31,000 for organising the fair.