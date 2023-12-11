Vikramaditya reviews work at Shivdham project in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 10

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects about Rs 31 crore in Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency. He was accompanied by MP and Congress state president Pratibha Singh.

He laid the foundation stone of Bindrabani-Majhwad-Cotmores road and Magvain to Kathlag road to be upgraded under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-3. An amount of Rs 13.26 crore and Rs 13.24 crore will be spent on these two roads, respectively. He also inaugurated the Gatarbagh-Uparla Thanout via Sehli road built at a cost of Rs 3.99 crore and flagged off a bus on this road.

Along with the officials, Vikramaditya conducted a surprise inspection of under-construction Shivdham project in Mandi. He also inspected the bridge under construction in Purani Mandi. While addressing a public meeting at Talyar, the minister said, "In the coming time, every possible effort will be made to complete the Shivdham project. I along with MP Pratibha Singh will talk to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in this regard."

"The previous BJP government has left a debt of Rs 80,000 crores on the state. Despite this, development works are being completed in record time. Sukhashraya Yojana has been launched while Old Pension Scheme has been implemented. A relief package of Rs 4,500 crore has been announced for the rain disaster victims.

"The distribution of Rs 1,500 each to women has been started from the tribal area Spiti. In the coming days, it will be extended to other areas in a phased manner. Every promise will be fulfilled by the government in the next four years," he added.

The minister said a meeting would be held in Hamirpur to look into the "negligence" in the construction of Hamirpur-Mandi road via Kotli. In the meeting MLAs, officials of the construction company along with Deputy Commissioners of Mandi and Hamirpur would be called and the responsibility of the officers will be fixed for the problems faced by the people due to its construction.

