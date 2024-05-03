Vikramaditya should learn to respect women, says Kangana

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 2

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat, today targeted Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh alleging that he did not know how to respect women as he “maltreated his wife”.

Kangana addressed a public meeting at Tattapani in the Karsog Assembly constituency of Mandi district. “One thing that saddens me is that prince Vikramaditya Singh did not treat his wife well. His wife says that she was tortured in every way possible,” she alleged.

She said, “Congress state president Pratibha Singh, mother of Vikramaditya, whom I consider like my mother, has stated that the crowd that gathers to see me (Kangana) will not vote. The public comes just to see me what thing is am I and what kind of ‘Hussan Ki Pari’ the BJP has brought from Mumbai. Despite being a woman, Pratibha’s thinking towards women is not right.”

Kangana said, “I am not a beautiful fairy. I am a girl from an ordinary family. People come to see me, the daughter of Himachal. This kind of language does not behove Pratibha Singh, who also has a daughter. Hearing such an indecent language is painful. I feel the Congress is losing the election.”

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi