Vikramaditya Singh, Anand Sharma among 12 file papers

Shimla, May 9

A total of 12 candidates filed their nominations for the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly byelections today, taking the total number of candidates having filed papers to 20. Prominent among those who filed their nominations included Vikramaditya Singh (34) and Anand Sharma (71), Congress candidates from the Mandi and Kangra Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur (59) filed his papers from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a covering candidate for Vikramaditya.

Congress candidate from Kangra Anand Sharma files papers in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Anand Sharma was scheduled to file his nomination papers at 11 am. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was to accompany him while filing nomination papers. However, the Chief Minister’s arrival was delayed due to his engagements in Mandi parliamentary constituency. Anand Sharma later filed his nomination papers accompanied by minister for agriculture and animal husbandry Chander Kumar.

Assets of Vikramaditya Moveable: Rs 6.21 cr Immoveable: Rs 90.48 cr Assets of Anand Sharma Moveable (Self): Rs 11.38 crore Moveable (Spouse): Rs 12.70 lakh Immovable (Self): Rs 5.30 crore Immovable (Spouse): Nil Age: 71 years Education qualifications: BA LLB

As per the affidavit filed by Anand Sharma along with his nomination papers he has no agriculture land and has no criminal case pending against him any court of law.

Congress candidate, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh filed his nomination paper here to the district election officer Apoorv Devgan for the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi parliamentary constituency in Mandi district. He was accompanied Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, Congress in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, Congress state president Pratibha Singh and other leaders.

Later, a public meeting was held at Seri Manch, which was addressed by Sukhu and other Congress leaders in favour of Vikramaditya Singh to get public support for him in the Lok Sabha election on June 1.

Himachal Janata Party candidate Narain Singh Dogra (64) of Palampur filed his nomination for the Kangra Lok Sabha seat while Rashtriya Dev Bhoomi candidate Suresh Kumar (52) of Nahan filed his papers for the Shimla seat. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Hem Raj (62) from Gharwasra in Dharampur filed his nomination from the Mandi seat while Rattan Chand Katoch (65) of Barsar filed nomination as the BSP covering candidate from the Hamirpur seat.

Gopi Chand (69) of Bhater, Garib Dass Katoch (66) of Thana village and Arun Ankesh Syal (34) of Rajol village in Dehra Gopipur filed their papers from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ravi Thakur (62) filed his nomination for the Lahaul Spiti byelection while Rajeev Sharma (40) of Gharoh village in Una filed his papers as an Independent candidate for the Kutlehar byelection.

