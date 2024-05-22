 Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana Ranaut trade charges over black flag protest against her : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana Ranaut trade charges over black flag protest against her

Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana Ranaut trade charges over black flag protest against her

Hitting back at Singh, Ranaut alleges that the Congress is behind the protest

Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana Ranaut trade charges over black flag protest against her

Vikramaditya Singh (left) and Kangana Ranaut



PTI

Mandi/Shimla, May 22

Trading barbs over black flags shown to the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut in Lahaul and Spiti’s Kaza on Monday, the Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh targeted the actor on Wednesday over her remark against the Dalai Lama from April last year.

“People of the tribal area worship Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama as their God and if someone passes any remarks against their God, they will surely not like it and protest,” Singh, who contesting the election against Ranaut, said in Mandi in response to a question.

Hitting back at Singh, Ranaut alleged that the Congress was behind the protest against her. The Congress has stooped to hooliganism and the Kaza incident would prove to be the last nail in its coffin and contribute to her winning margin, the BJP candidate added.

“I feel sad to see such hooliganism which reflects the Congress’ character... people have seen the true face of the Congress, which is indulging in violence and hooliganism,” she told media persons in Lahaul and Spiti’s Udaipur.

However, Singh said his party had nothing to do with the incident and accused the BJP of blaming the Congress as it was losing the elections.

They were referring to black flags being shown to Ranaut by local people and the Congress workers. The Congress workers raised anti-Kangana slogans— “Kangana, go back, Kangana Vangana nahi chalegi”, apparently enraged over her remarks on the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Ranaut had in April last year tweeted a meme featuring the Dalai Lama that said, ‘The Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome at the White House’. The photoshopped picture in the tweet showed the Dalai Lama sticking his tongue out with US President Joe Biden with a comment - Both of them have the same illness, definitely, they could be friends.

Following this, a group of Buddhists staged a dharna outside her office in Mumbai. Ranaut later apologised, saying she did not mean to hurt anyone and that it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with the Dalai Lama.

After Ranaut faced the protest, the Himachal Pradesh BJP filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer. The party alleged that stones were pelted at Ranaut’s carcade and a party worker was injured.

It also demanded the transfer of election officials and an investigation into the incident as both the BJP and the Congress were given permission to hold rallies adjacent to each other.

However, Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chowdhary said that workers of both the BJP and the ruling Congress came face-to-face but there was no clash and no person was injured. However, one worker sprained his leg, he added.

Bhishan Shashni, the Congress’ election coordinator for Lahaul and Spiti, claimed that his party workers were peacefully protesting but a large number of local people joined the protest as they were hurt by Ranaut’s remark.

Listing his priorities for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh, said his focus would be on bringing the municipal corporation of Mandi under the Smart City project and the construction of the Bhubhu Jot and Jalori Jot tunnels and the Kullu Medical College.

Ranaut said Himachal Pradesh is beautiful but connectivity is an issue and tourism promotion, generating self-employment avenues and increasing the remuneration for locals would be her priority.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dalai Lama #Kangana Ranaut #Lahaul and Spiti #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

4
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

5
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

6
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

8
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

10
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches

Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches

The North Block houses the Home Ministry

‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners

‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners

The poll body asked both the parties to desist from campaign...

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

"Mera munda vi Sidhu varga hi hoshiar bane," said a middle-a...

Supreme Court slams former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for ‘suppressing facts’; JMM leader withdraws plea against arrest

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case

Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Lulu Group International to start logistics, food processing centre in Punjab’s Amritsar

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts

Harmohan Dhawan's son Vikram has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets