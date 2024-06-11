Vikramaditya Singh stresses need to cooperate with Kangana Ranaut to expedite development

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 10

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, despite losing the recent Lok Sabha election from the Mandi parliamentary seat, today expressed his commitment to realise his development vision for the constituency.

He emphasised the importance of cooperation with newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda for development works.

Vikramaditya, while Talking to mediapersons here, gracefully accepted the public mandate and congratulated the newly elected MP. He expressing gratitude to the people of Mandi district for their support. He stressed the need for introspection after the poll defeat; he had secured 45 per cent votes.

Vikramaditya lauded the victories the Congress scored on four out of six Assembly seats in the byelections.

In his pursuit of Mandi’s development, Vikramaditya reiterated his commitment to seek assistance from the Central government, aiming to meet relevant ministers in Delhi once portfolios are allocated. He emphasised the importance of securing funds for crucial road infrastructure projects such as Bhubhu Jot and Jalori Jot tunnels, urging the Mandi MP to fight for constituency’s needs in Parliament.

Regarding water management, Vikramaditya highlighted the submission of project proposals to the Central government for the channelisation of Beas and Suketi rivers, underscoring his commitment to provide high-pressure filtered water to Mandi town round the clock.

He also chaired a meeting with the officials of the PWD and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to review ongoing road projects, allocation of additional budget where necessary to ensure their timely completion. He instructed the NHAI to expedite the opening of tunnels near Mandi to alleviate traffic congestion.

Vikramaditya promised to prioritise schemes for the modernisation of Mandi city. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Kaul Singh Thakur, Sohan Lal Thakur and few others.

