Vikramaditya Singh targeted own govt, will ensure Kangana Ranaut’s win: Ashray Sharma

Mandi, May 10

Ashray Sharma, son of Mandi (Sadar) MLA and grandson of former Union Telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram, today said that both Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh and state Congress president Pratibha Singh had been targeting their own government since the Congress came to power in the state. He added that he was wondering who was behind the political turmoil in the state and the conspiracy to destabilise the state government.

Ashray said that six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh had been Mandi MP three times each but they could not ensure much progress on development projects in the constituency. “Now, Vikramaditya is saying that he will make Mandi a smart city. This family comes here for political tourism and does not want any leader from Mandi to emerge and represent the constituency,” he alleged.

“Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is the leader of Mandi district and we will ensure the victory of BJP candidate from the Mandi seat Kangana Ranaut from the seat,” he added. Ashray alleged that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had always tried to dwarf other Congress leaders in the state.

