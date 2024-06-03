Vikramaditya Singh taunt: Kangana Ranaut’s ticket to Mumbai booked

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 2

Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, said on June 4, after the Lok Sabha results would be announced, Kangana Ranaut would return to Mumbai. “Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has got her Mumbai ticket ready and he will sing the song Babul ki duayein leti ja, tujhko sukhi sansar mile,” he added.

Vikramaditya said he fought the election with a positive mindset and toured the entire parliamentary constituency. He expressed deep gratitude for the love and support he received from every section of society. He also assured people that in the coming time, he would raise their concerns in a powerful way.

State Congress president Pratibha Singh said the enthusiasm among the people was very high and they wanted to bring a change at the Centre by forming a coalition government. She said the Congress would win all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh. She said people were annoyed with the BJP-led government and wanted change.

Earlier, Pratibha Singh, along with her son Vikramaditya Singh and daughter Aparajita Singh, offered prayers at the Shani temple on the banks of the Satluj in Rampur. Later, the three of them reached Rampur Padam Senior Secondary School to cast their votes.

