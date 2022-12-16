Vikramaditya Singh summoned in domestic violence case

Jaipur, December 15

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, and his family will have to appear in a Udaipur court on January 13 in a matter pertaining to a domestic violence complaint filed by Vikramaditya’s wife Sudarshana Singh Chundawat.

Vikramaditya, Shimla (Rural) MLA, was summoned by the Udaipur court in a case filed by his wife.

Summons were issued against Vikramaditya Singh along with his mother Pratibha Singh, sister Aparajita and brother-in-law Angad Singh in a case of domestic violence. All accused were supposed to appear before the court on Wednesday but none turned up. The court ordered Vikramaditya to appear on January 13.

Sudarshana hails from Rajsamand in Mewar. She filed a case against her husband and others on October 17, 2022 due to constant physical and mental harassment.

Advocate Bhanvarsingh Deora told mediapersons after the death of Vikramaditya’s father, Sudarshana was sent to Udaipur. She said her husband told her many times that she did not bring dowry according to his status. — IANS

#Shimla #virbhadra singh