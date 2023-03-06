Vikramaditya targets ex-minister over ‘Pak regime’ remark

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has reacted strongly to a statement by former minister Suresh Bhardwaj comparing the present Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Pakistan premier Shehbaz Sharif’s regime.

Vikramaditya said, “I want to remind the former minister that it is the BJP that left the state coffers empty and now it is creating hullabaloo to hide its lavish spending during its tenure. The BJP is now resorting to blame game to hide its own follies.”

He said, “Former CM Jai Ram Thakur had condemned the statement of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu when the latter blamed the BJP for creating circumstances akin to those prevailing in Sri Lanka. Now, Thakur can himself be seen blaming the Congress government for creating a Sri Lanka-like situation in the state.”

The minister said, “The BJP knew it well that it had emptied the state coffers before being removed from the power by the people. Just before the elections, it announced over 900 institutions without making any budgetary provision.”

“Suresh Bhardwaj was a senior minister in the BJP cabinet and such an immature statement reflected his narrow bent of mind towards the state and his short-sighted vision,” he said.