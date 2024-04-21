Vikramaditya ‘victim’ of political conspiracy: BJP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 20

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today held road shows in support of BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut in the Nachan and Balh Assembly constituencies of the district. During the road shows, Kangana and BJP MLAs from Nachan and Balh travelled in an open jeep.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at the Chail Chowk in the Nachan Assembly constituency, said that Congress candidater Vikramaditya Singh was the victim of a political conspiracy. He added, “State Congress president Pratibha Singh has repeatedly refused to fight the Lok Sabha election from the Mandi seat but her son Vikramaditya Singh agreed to contest on Congress ticket. He should consider this because Congress workers are saying that he has become the victim of a political conspiracy. I do not know what is his compulsion that Vikramaditya is desperate to leave his ministerial post and go to New Delhi when his mother Pratibha Singh, who is the sitting MP from Mandi, had refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections.”

He said, “After the rain disaster last year, the Central Government provided a lot of financial help to the state. Today, roads are being built in the state with funds provided by the Central Government through NABARD. The state government does not even have the capacity to remove debris fallen on roads due to rain. Even today, debris is still lying on many roads and Vikramaditya Singh is talking about building new roads.”

The former Chief Minister said, “The Congress candidate is doing Facebook live from Shimla and raising questions on Kangana that she is an outsider. Kangana is the daughter of Himachal and she has earned a name for herself in the film industry through her hard work. They do not want someone else to win the Mandi seat. Those who are raising questions on Kangana should tell what they have done for Mandi people.”

Kangana also targeted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu saying that he harboured views against Sanatan Dharam and the Congress should be ousted from power.

Vikramaditya is coming to Mandi from Shimla while Kangana is from Mandi. He talks big on social media but when it comes to actually working for people, he says that he is not a postman. He has insulted postmen and the people of the state and he will suffer its consequences in the Lok Sabha elections. — Jai Ram Thakur, leader of opposition

