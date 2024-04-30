Villager arrested in Rampur blind murder case

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 29

The police have arrested one person in connection with the blind murder case of a woman whose semi-naked body was found near a forest at Jarashi in the Narain panchayat area under Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on April 24.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Videsh Kumar (37), a resident of Bhatwari village in Chidgaon tehsil of Shimla. On the basis of the evidence, Videsh was arrested today and was being interrogated, Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said in Rampur.

The SP said with the suspect was arrested due to the commendable efforts of Rampur subdivisional police and District Cyber Cell. After the incident came to light, Rampur DSP Naresh Sharma along with a police team reached the spot and started an investigation.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police got the incident site inspected by forensic experts on April 25 and necessary evidence was collected from the spot. With concerted efforts, the identity of the woman was established. It was learnt that the 34-year-old deceased hailed from a village in Chidgaon tehsil of Shimla. On April 26, a post mortem was conducted at IGMC, Shimla, in the presence of family members. A report is awaited.

The same day, on the written statement of the woman’s husband a case was registered in Rampur police station. During the investigation, IDs of mobile phones active in the area at the time of the crime was obtained from telecom companies. During investigation, suspect Videsh Kumar was taken into police custody on the basis of the evidence.

