VILLAGER dIeS IN CAR ACCIDENT

Shimla: One person was killed when the car in which he was travelling plunged into a gorge in Nerwa tehsil of Shimla district. The accident happened when driver Bhop Singh (42), son of Hari Singh and a resident of Ramdara village in Nerwa, lost control of the vehicle near Bathan village and it plunged into the gorge. He died on the spot. The police retrieved the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital, Nerwa, for post mortem. Chopal DSP Sushant Sharma said an investigation was underway.
