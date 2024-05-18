Villager dies in cowshed fire

Our Correspondent

Mandi: One person was charred to death, while another injured in a fire in a cowshed at Algabadi village under the Jogindernagar subdivision of Mandi district on Friday. Anirudh Chaudhary, the owner of cowshed, was burnt alive while trying to douse the flames, the police said. His son Suresh sustained burn injuries while trying to save his father. “After locals’ efforts went in vain, a fire brigade from Jogindernagar put out the fire,” the police said. Jogindernagar Tehsildar Mukul Sharma said Rs 25,000 had been given to the affected family as an immediate relief. The police have registered a case. TNS

Woman slips to death

Kullu: A Kangra woman died on the way to Kheerganga in Parbati valley on Thursday. Sundri Devi (31) and her husband Narmal, residents of Dayot village in Multhan subdivision, working as labourers here, were on way to Kheerganga, when she slipped while answering the call of nature and died on the spot. The police retrieved the body with the help of locals and brought it to Manikaran. The couple had not registered themselves with the authorities before starting off.

