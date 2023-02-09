 Villagers being roped in to conserve biodiversity : The Tribune India

Villagers being roped in to conserve biodiversity

Asked to share info on drastic changes in flora, fauna

Villagers being roped in to conserve biodiversity

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 8

In a bid to rope in villagers for the conservation of endangered species of plants and animals, the Department of Environment Science and Technology (DEST) has started enrolling them at the gram panchayat-level biodiversity committees.

Managing resources

People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) have been created in the gram panchayats to document folk knowledge of biodiversity resources besides people’s perceptions of how these resources should be managed. Lalit Jain, Director, Dept of Environment Science & Technology

DEST Director Lalit Jain says, “People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) have been created in the gram panchayats to document folk knowledge of biodiversity resources besides people's perceptions of how these resources should be managed.”

"Residents having knowledge of the flora and fauna are enlisted as the members of the biodiversity management committees at the gram panchayat level. They are supposed to share information about the drastic changes in the local flora and fauna. An effort is being made to conserve the plants and animals using local knowledge," he adds.

In 2009, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India had identified as many as 57 species of medicinal plants in the state that are on the verge of extinction. The ministry had also identified eight species of other plants and 10 of animal species which are on the verge of extinction.

The state Biodiversity Board has banned their collection in live or dead condition, except for select purposes like scientific research and propagation, etc., after seeking the approval.

"In 2013, the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2013 declared as many as 19 animal species as near threatened while seven others as endangered. Apart from this, 10 have been declared vulnerable and three others critically endangered in the state," Jain says.

Among the near-threatened wildlife species are oriental darter, painted stork and ferruginous duck. White-rumped vulture, slender-billed vulture and red-headed vulture are critically endangered species.

Asian woollyneck, greater spotted eagle, eastern imperial eagle, western tragopan, cheer pheasant, sarus crane, wood snipe, Asian small-clawed otter, Asiatic black beer and sambar have been identified as vulnerable species.

Notably, western tragopan is also categorised as the state bird, while the HP wildlife wing has been executing breeding programmes for the cheer pheasant.

"Loss of habitat, pollution, disturbance in the habitat, hunting of adults, collection of eggs, wetland drainage, degradation and destruction of well-vegetated shallow pools and other wetland habitats, and reduced food availability have been identified as some of the causes. The destruction of the breeding habitat has also hit their survival, among other reasons," Jain says. Changes in livestock-rearing practices and collisions with power lines and wind turbines have also hit their survival.

Meanwhile, diclofenac poisoning has emerged as the key cause of several species of vultures — bearded, Egyptian, cinereous, white-rumped and slender-billed and red-headed as well as Himalayan griffon — facing threat to their lives.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

9 tenders rushed to spot

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL