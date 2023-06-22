Villagers condemn shifting of college

Hamirpur, June 21
Villagers have condemned the government decision to shift Government Degree College from Lambloo village to Tauni Devi in the district.
Kartar Singh of Lambloo village said the previous BJP government had opened the college, which was a long-pending demand of the people. Shifting the college would deprive students of surrounding 10 gram panchayats of higher education.
Bimla Devi of Gasota village said it was a wrong decision and local girls would now have to travel 20 km to attend the college.
Former MLA Narender Thakur said if the government wanted a college at Tauni Devi, it could have opened another one there.
Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana welcomed the decision. He said with the opening of a college at Tauni Devi, thousands of students from Hamirpur would get higher education near their homes.
