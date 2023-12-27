Villagers protest encroachments by Gujjar nomads

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 26

An irate crowd of villagers today burnt the effigy of forest officials outside their office at Nahan in protest of the illegal occupation by the nomadic Gujjar tribe in various rural areas. A similar protest had also been staged outside the office of the electricity board earlier over the grant of power connections to the Gujjars.

The protest, which began on December 12, has failed to catch the attention of the district administration.

The villagers demanded that the Gujjars be confined to the areas where they have been issued permits to reside and should not be permitted to erect permanent structures on the residential land of the villagers. They alleged that their natural water sources were being polluted as the nomads defecated in the open, adding that the Gujjars’ cattle fed on the village pastures, depriving the villagers’ cattle of adequate feed. This was causing hardships to those dependent on animal husbandry.

Villagers from areas like Rampur, Bharapur and neighbouring panchayats alleged that the administration was not serious about addressing their problems despite the protests. The villagers also alleged that the nomads were indulging in suspicious activities and drove pick-up vehicles through the forest areas at night.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said the Gujjars had encroached upon the panchayat area, leading to the protests by the villagers. Paonta Sahib forest officials have ordered eviction in two such cases where Gujjars encroached upon the forest land.

