Villagers protest long delay in bridge project at Bharmour

Chamba, April 28

Residents of Palani village in Badgram gram panchayat in the Bharmour Assembly segment of Chamba district on Friday protested the prolonged delay in the construction of a bridge, which has been delayed for over two decades.

The villagers said that despite numerous assurances from the departments concerned, the bridge remains incomplete. The construction of the bridge has been a long-standing demand of the local community. They alleged that they had donated their land and other resources for the bridge, but it had not come up even after 20 years.

The PWD had assured that the construction of the bridge would commence by April 25. But, there was no progress even after the specified date. The villagers warned the authorities that if the bridge was not constructed, they would not hesitate to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shubha Devi, pradhan of the gram panchayat, expressed her frustration, stating that despite repeated pleas to the administration and government, no concrete steps had been taken to fulfil their demand.

Meanwhile, PWD Officials said that a notice had been issued on the contractor undertaking the construction work, imposing penalties for delays. If the current contractor fails to meet the deadline, the tender would be revoked and another contractor will be assigned to complete the project, said Vishal Chaudhary, Assistant Engineer, PWD.

