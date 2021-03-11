Villagers protest newly opened liquor vend

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 3

Residents of Kundlu panchayat in Nalagarh tehsil have raised a banner of protest against a newly opened liquor vend at Untpur village.

They contend that the vend was near a school and a temple. They said girls studying in the school would be uncomfortable with the presence of those coming to buy liquor. The residents also made representations before the SDM as well as the DC. However, as per a letter furnished by the said panchayat to the block development office (BDO) in Nalagarh, the issue pertaining to the opening of the said vend was discussed in the meeting of panchayat and a no objection certificate was certificate was issued in November 2021, following a unanimous resolution. Following this, the vend was duly opened as codal formalities were fulfilled. The panchayat, Pradhan Amarjit Kaur, signed this letter, which she claimed to have withdrawn later.

Two dhabas were located near the vend, as per the map available with the excise officials and there was neither any temple or educational institution within a 100-m distance.