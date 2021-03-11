Villagers protest potholed Jwalamukhi-Khundian road

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 4

Residents of the Khundian area in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district today protested against the poor condition of roads. In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, they said that the condition of the busy Jwalamukhi-Khundian road had deteriorated in the past two years.

Despite repeated requests, the Public Works Department had not repaired the potholed road, leading to frequent accidents.

The villagers said that successive governments had neglected the Khundian area. The width of the road was the same as it was 30 years ago despite the fact that it was the life line of the Changer area of Dehra Gopipur subdivision.

They threatened to launch an agitation if the state government did not repair the road at the earliest.

Santosh Kumar, Ram Singh, Subhash Chand, Suresh Kumar and Nirmala Devi said that they had apprised local MLA Ramesh Chand of the issue several times, but in vain. Six panchayat pradhans said that the roads in the Khundian area had not been repaired in the past four years. A deputation of villagers had met the Executive Engineer, PWD, but to no avail. The Jwalamukhi-Khundian road also links Palampur with Jwalamukhi, Dehra Gopipur, Nadaun and Garli Paragpur.