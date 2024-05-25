Villagers threaten to boycott polls over water woes

Kullu, May 24
Facing problem in getting water for drinking and irrigation purposes, residents of Jahlma village in Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul and Spiti district have threatened to boycott the June 1 Lok Sabha poll and Assembly byelections.
The residents said they would be forced to boycott the elections if some concrete steps are not taken to resolve the water crisis.
They held a meeting and appealed to the government to be serious about the problem. The villagers alleged that the irrigation system in the area was in a bad shape. Earlier also, the villagers had reached out to the district administration and the state government with the problem, but to no avail.
The residents stated that if the government does not take a decision soon, the people of the entire area will be forced to boycott the elections. “The government should find a quick solution to the problem,” a villager said.
