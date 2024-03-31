Villagers troubled by lack of roads

THERE is no road facility in Pokan village in the Dharot gram panchayat of Solan. Due to this, people living here have to face a great deal of inconvenience while carrying out their daily routine. Recently, people had to carry an elderly woman to Civil Hospital, Solan, for treatment. The government should provide road facilities for the convenience of the villagers. Alok, Solan
Garbage mars image of Shimla forests
LOTS of garbage can been in forested areas of Shimla town. This reckless littering is contaminating the environment. Plastic wrappers, bottles, disposal cups and plates are a familiar sight in many forests of the town, marring the beauty of the flora Shimla has to offer. The administration should ensure that no one litters in open spaces, and penalise the defaulters. Vijay, Shimla
Stairs in bad shape at Mohan Park
THE tiled stairs at Mohan Park in Solan are in a very bad condition. The tiles here need to be repaired. People visit this park daily, and broken tiles jeopardise the safety of visitors, especially children, who could get hurt while walking on these stairs. The authorities concerned should repair or replace the tiles on priority. Rekha, Solan
