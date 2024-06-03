Vinod Sultanpuri chills out in Kasauli village

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 2

After sweating it out in the poll arena for over a month, Vinod Sultanpuri, Congress Lok Sabha candidate for Shimla, preferred to chill out with his family in the cool climes of Dharon ki Dhar village in Kasauli, offering solitude and tranquillity.

Talking to The Tribune over phone, Sultanpuri said, “I woke up at 6:30 am today and attended to the mundane household chores and decided to spend the day with my family.”

“Accompanied by wife Ranjana, daughter Ira and son Madhvan, it was refreshing to take a break away from the poll din and rejuvenate myself ahead of the June 4 counting,” he stated.

Having missed out on the family time in the over month-long hectic campaigning, the Kasauli MLA tried to make the most of the day by staying away from poll calculations which usually haunt a candidate after each election. With low internet connectivity, the day-long vacation also helped him stay away from the political heat which was building up after polling concluded and barely a day remained for the counting.

Dharon ki Dhar village located at a height of over 6,000 feet offers a perfect solace away from the hustle and bustle of city life. One enjoys the pine-whipped cool breeze in the tastefully done resorts which have come up in this isolated hill overlooking a deep vale.

BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap preferred to spend the day at home at Nahan. Having been exhausted after a 79-day election campaign which had begun in mid-March after grant of the ticket, Kashyap spent a few extra hours to catch sleep. “ I got up at 6 am as usual but preferred to spent some more time taking rest given the protracted 79-day campaign I had undertaken.”

“I met people at home and took feedback from all 17 Assembly segments about the polling to make an assessment,” he said. Issues like the poll prospects have been at the centre of discussion with workers also sharing their experiences from the hectic campaigning. The siting BJP MP exuded confidence though he said the party has done its best and rest is destiny.

