 Violating RBI norms, KCCB gave collateral-free loans: CM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Violating RBI norms, KCCB gave collateral-free loans: CM
Assembly in session

Violating RBI norms, KCCB gave collateral-free loans: CM

Violating RBI norms, KCCB gave collateral-free loans: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the House during the winter session at Tapovan in Dharamsala. File photo (ANI)



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said in the Vidhan Sabha that it had come to his notice that Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) had given loans without collateral security. Action would be taken against the officials responsible for such acts, he added. He was replying to a question in this regard asked by Rajinder Rana, Congress MLA from Sujanpur, during the Question Hour. Rana had sought information regarding the non-performing assets (NPAs) of the KCCB.

NPAs at Rs 1,103.30 cr on November 30

  • The KCCB had Rs 1,147.90 crore NPAs till March 31, 2023, which reduced to Rs 1,103.30 crore by November 30, said Sukhu
  • Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana said that the NPA data was misleading
  • The KCCB not auctioning properties lying with it as collateral in cases of bad loan, said Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh
  • A policy to be framed soon to ensure that no cooperative bank gives loans in violation of RBI guidelines, said Sukhu

The Chief Minister said, “The KCCB had NPAs of Rs 1,147.90 crore till March 31, 2023, which reduced to Rs 1,103.30 crore by November 30, a reduction of Rs 44.70 crore in the past 10 months.”

Rana said that the NPA data was misleading. Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra, said that the KCCB was not auctioning properties lying with it as collateral in cases of bad loan. Sukhu said that the government would soon frame a policy to ensure that no cooperative bank gives loans in violation of the RBI guidelines.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, while responding to a question of Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, informed the House that three Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas were under construction in the state. He said, “Till date, Rs 70 crore has been spent on these schools and another Rs 70 crore is required to complete them. The Chief Minister is keen on completing these schools. The Education Department will get the buildings of these schools built and make them operational as soon as funds for the purpose are received.”

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while replying to a question of Bhavneshwar Gaur, Congress MLA Kullu, said that the HPMC and HIMFED would strive to provide fertilisers and pesticides to farmers and horticulturists at cheap rates. Gaur said that HPMC and HIMFED were providing fertilisers and pesticides to farmers at prices higher than market rates.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while replying to a question of Pawan Kajal, BJP MLA from Kangra, informed the House that the Jal Shakti Department was planning to rationalise its divisions.

He said, “There are 68 divisions of the department in 68 Assembly constituencies. However, some constituencies have more than one division while others have none. The department will ensure that each constituency has at least one division of the Jal Shakti Department.”

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the previous BJP government had opened eight divisions of the Jal Shakti Department but the present government denotified them. Later, two divisions were reopened in Nadaun, home constituency of the Chief Minister, and Rajgarh, he added.

The Education Minister, while replying to a question of Satpal Satti, BJP MLA from Una, said that a provision for providing two degrees to students under the new education policy was yet to be implemented in the state. The proposal was under the consideration of the government, he added.

To a question of Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, the government said that it had no intention to amend Section 14 of the Urban Rent Control Act in line with an ordinance promulgated on October 13, 2022.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Reserve Bank of India RBI #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

2
Sports

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

3
Sports

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

4
J & K

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

5
Punjab

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

6
Sports

Landscape gardener 18 months back, Spencer Johnson makes his mum smile with hefty IPL paycheck

7
India

Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march

8
Delhi

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

9
India

Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

10
India

Any talk of changing Constitution is meaningless, PM Modi says in a rare interview

Don't Miss

View All
43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Top News

4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush

4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush

Army Gypsy, truck targeted on Surankote-Thanamandi road | Ar...

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Sharan aide wins poll, Sakshi quits wrestling

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide wins WFI poll, Sakshi Malik quits wrestling

Three more LS MPs suspended, total 146 from both Houses as winter session ends day before schedule

Three more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, total 146 from both Houses as winter session ends day before schedule

Punjab minister Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Granted bail, stares at disqualification


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of ~18.38 cr: Audit

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of Rs 18.38 cr: Audit

2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run

Shah in city today, to open 12 projects

A first, entry class admission goes online in 110 Chandigarh schools

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

Delhi High Court asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

Police appeal for help in piecing together his last movements after missing Jalandhar man's body is found in East London

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with ~1L fine

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Tomato crop on1,000 acres hit by late blight attack, says report

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela

ADGP reviews security arrangements