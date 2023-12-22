Violating RBI norms, KCCB gave collateral-free loans: CM

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said in the Vidhan Sabha that it had come to his notice that Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) had given loans without collateral security. Action would be taken against the officials responsible for such acts, he added. He was replying to a question in this regard asked by Rajinder Rana, Congress MLA from Sujanpur, during the Question Hour. Rana had sought information regarding the non-performing assets (NPAs) of the KCCB.

NPAs at Rs 1,103.30 cr on November 30 The KCCB had Rs 1,147.90 crore NPAs till March 31, 2023, which reduced to Rs 1,103.30 crore by November 30, said Sukhu

Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana said that the NPA data was misleading

The KCCB not auctioning properties lying with it as collateral in cases of bad loan, said Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh

A policy to be framed soon to ensure that no cooperative bank gives loans in violation of RBI guidelines, said Sukhu

The Chief Minister said, “The KCCB had NPAs of Rs 1,147.90 crore till March 31, 2023, which reduced to Rs 1,103.30 crore by November 30, a reduction of Rs 44.70 crore in the past 10 months.”

Rana said that the NPA data was misleading. Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra, said that the KCCB was not auctioning properties lying with it as collateral in cases of bad loan. Sukhu said that the government would soon frame a policy to ensure that no cooperative bank gives loans in violation of the RBI guidelines.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, while responding to a question of Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, informed the House that three Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas were under construction in the state. He said, “Till date, Rs 70 crore has been spent on these schools and another Rs 70 crore is required to complete them. The Chief Minister is keen on completing these schools. The Education Department will get the buildings of these schools built and make them operational as soon as funds for the purpose are received.”

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while replying to a question of Bhavneshwar Gaur, Congress MLA Kullu, said that the HPMC and HIMFED would strive to provide fertilisers and pesticides to farmers and horticulturists at cheap rates. Gaur said that HPMC and HIMFED were providing fertilisers and pesticides to farmers at prices higher than market rates.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while replying to a question of Pawan Kajal, BJP MLA from Kangra, informed the House that the Jal Shakti Department was planning to rationalise its divisions.

He said, “There are 68 divisions of the department in 68 Assembly constituencies. However, some constituencies have more than one division while others have none. The department will ensure that each constituency has at least one division of the Jal Shakti Department.”

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the previous BJP government had opened eight divisions of the Jal Shakti Department but the present government denotified them. Later, two divisions were reopened in Nadaun, home constituency of the Chief Minister, and Rajgarh, he added.

The Education Minister, while replying to a question of Satpal Satti, BJP MLA from Una, said that a provision for providing two degrees to students under the new education policy was yet to be implemented in the state. The proposal was under the consideration of the government, he added.

To a question of Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, the government said that it had no intention to amend Section 14 of the Urban Rent Control Act in line with an ordinance promulgated on October 13, 2022.

