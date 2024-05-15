Vipul, Rakhi emerge as best athletes

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 14

The annual sports meet of Sri Sai University, Palampur, concluded recently.

In the two-day competition, 150 players took part in 17 sport events. Vipul of Sri Sai School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research and Rakhi of Sri Sai School of Business Studies were declared the best athletes in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

As the chief guest at the event, vice-chancellor Ashok Kumar Sarial presented

trophies, medals and certificates to the winning athletes.

The highlight of the meet was the tug-of-war competition, played between women teachers and students. Students clinched victory in the match. Addressing the players, the VC underscored the need to take part in sports alongside education.

It was necessary for every student to participate in physical activities in their daily lives for fitness and all-round development, he added.

Earlier, dean (student welfare) VP Patial welcomed the chief guest and encouraged the students to maintain sportsmanship. Pro-vice-chancellor NN Sharma talked about student participation in sports. Sports coordinator Deepika Kaushal delivered the vote of thanks. After the national anthem, the chief guest announced the conclusion of the sports meet.

