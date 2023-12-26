Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 26

A video of a tourist driving an SUV through the Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral.

The tourist opting to drive his jeep through the river amid the festivities on Monday evening has drawn criticism from the locals.

The man was challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act, and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed a police personnel at the said place, said Lahaul-Spiti SP Mayank Chaoudhry.

VIDEO | Visuals of massive traffic jam on the highway leading to the Atal tunnel from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.#Christmas pic.twitter.com/WPXqOivuGS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2023

Major traffic congestions occurred at multiple points along the Mandi-Manali to Lahaul route.

Numerous videos circulating on social media depict an extensive lineup of vehicles on the roads.

On Monday, a massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Atal Tunnel as thousands of tourists thronged to hill station.

As many as 28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours.

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued an advisory to tourists to get an advance booking of a hotel or a homestay unit before travelling to the hills, else they might have to spend a night in the cold.

As per official records, nearly 65,000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel on Sunday with over 12,000 vehicles ferrying them.

Today, on 25/12/2023, in view of the huge number of tourists, drone surveillance was done by the District Lahaul and Spiti Police to efficiently handle law and order, tourist safety and traffic system etc. pic.twitter.com/I3zxZXmC9T — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) December 25, 2023

With inputs from agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahaul and Spiti