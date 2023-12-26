Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

Chandigarh, December 26
A video of a tourist driving an SUV through the Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat traffic jam in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral.
The tourist opting to drive his jeep through the river amid the festivities on Monday evening has drawn criticism from the locals.
After 2 extra pack of whisky..#Manali #Tourispic.twitter.com/8yUdKyfvMf— Rajneesh Saini 🇮🇳 🧘♂️ (@rajnish123saini) December 26, 2023
The man was challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act, and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed a police personnel at the said place, said Lahaul-Spiti SP Mayank Chaoudhry.
VIDEO | Visuals of massive traffic jam on the highway leading to the Atal tunnel from Manali in Himachal Pradesh.#Christmas pic.twitter.com/WPXqOivuGS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2023
Major traffic congestions occurred at multiple points along the Mandi-Manali to Lahaul route.
Numerous videos circulating on social media depict an extensive lineup of vehicles on the roads.
On Monday, a massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Atal Tunnel as thousands of tourists thronged to hill station.
As many as 28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours.
Traffic running very smoothly at ATR north Portal #splahaulspiti #AtalTunnelRohtang #roadsafety #newyear2024— Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) December 26, 2023
लाहौल स्पीति पुलिस सदैव आपकी सेवा में तत्पर हैं। pic.twitter.com/aMMVl6xfFK
The Himachal Pradesh government has issued an advisory to tourists to get an advance booking of a hotel or a homestay unit before travelling to the hills, else they might have to spend a night in the cold.
As per official records, nearly 65,000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel on Sunday with over 12,000 vehicles ferrying them.
Today, on 25/12/2023, in view of the huge number of tourists, drone surveillance was done by the District Lahaul and Spiti Police to efficiently handle law and order, tourist safety and traffic system etc. pic.twitter.com/I3zxZXmC9T— Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) December 25, 2023
With inputs from agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore
Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...
Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned
28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday