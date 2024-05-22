 Virbhadra-Sukh Ram rivalry lives on as sons spar in Mandi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Virbhadra-Sukh Ram rivalry lives on as sons spar in Mandi

Virbhadra-Sukh Ram rivalry lives on as sons spar in Mandi

Virbhadra-Sukh Ram rivalry lives on as sons spar in Mandi

Former CM Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh with ex-Union Minister Sukh Ram and his MLA-son Anil Sharma. file



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 21

The political rivalry between erstwhile Congress stalwarts of Himachal politics — six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram — lives as their sons slug it out in the Mandi Lok Sabha battlefield.

The political rivalry goes back to 1993 when Sukh Ram, despite having the backing of the party high command and then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, failed to become the Chief Minister as the “Raja” enjoyed the support of the majority MLAs. Sukh Ram went on to form his own party after being expelled by the Congress over the 1996 telecom scam. In the 1998 Assembly polls, however, Pandit-ji, as Sukh Ram was popularly known, took his sweet revenge when he prevented Virbhadra Singh from becoming the CM again.

Congress’ Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of three-term MP Virbhadra Singh, is now up against BJP’s Kangana Ranaut, both of whom have been locked in a war of words lately.

Sukh Ram’s son Anil Sharma, the sitting BJP legislator from Mandi (Urban), has upped the ante by hitting out at not just Vikramaditya but also Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh, a three-term MP from Mandi and the state Congress president.

“It’s a do or die battle with the Virbhadra family, with whom we have had decades old political rivalry. Virbhadra always created hurdles in the development of Mandi, which remained my father’s top priority. People have realised this and once and for all, they will seal their political fate,” he asserts.

Sukh Ram’s grandson, Ashray Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandi on the Congress ticket, too is leaving no stone unturned to target Vikramaditya and his family. “Both mother and son have never lost out on the opportunity of hitting out at their own government. Their politics is only guided by self-motive and personal gains, and Mandi is nothing more than a centre of political tourism for them,” claims Ashray.

After being ousted from the Congress, Sukh Ram had floated the Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC), which won five seats in the 1998 Assembly polls. To prevent the Congress, which got 30 seats, from forming the government, the HVC lent support to the BJP having 32 seats. The BJP-HVC alliance formed the government with support of Independent MLA Ramesh Dhawala.

It’s a different matter that Ashray himself parted ways with the BJP to join the Congress after being denied the ticket from the Mandi LS seat in 2019. The Congress fielded him, but he lost to BJP’s Ram Swaroop. Now he is back in the saffron fold.

Virbhadra Singh, who won nine Assembly and five Lok Sabha elections, passed away on July 8, 2021, at 87, while Sukh Ram died on May 11, 2022, at 94 years.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Shimla #Virbhadra Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

5
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

6
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

8
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

9
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

10
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Thousands of farmers to hit ground zero

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing at court on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Modi

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi

Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Vikram Dhawan has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

Senior BJP leaders ramp up rhetoric in Delhi roadshows

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

After Delhi L-G’s letter, NIA begins probe into AAP ‘funding’ by Khalistani groups

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets