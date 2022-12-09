Virbhadra’s legacy can’t be ignored: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 8

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today said that there was no threat of the BJP wooing Congress MLAs to switch sides. She added that the high command in consultation with the elected MLAs would decide who would be Chief Minister.

Pratibha, while addressing mediapersons at the Congress Bhawan, said that it was for the party high command to decide the Chief Minister of the state but Virbhadra Singh’s legacy could not be ignored. “I was facing the trauma of losing my husband but I still agreed to contest the Mandi Lok Sabha byelections on the directions of the high command. I fought against all odds and won and this fact cannot be ignored,” she added.

Joblesness, farmers’ issues Unemployment, police constable recruitment paper leak case, disenchantment among the youth, fruit growers and farmers were the reasons for the Congress’ victory. —Pratibha Singh, HPCC president

Pratibha ruled out the possibility that Congress MLAs would be shifted to Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh. “We have won a comfortable majority of 40 seats, so there is no question of our MLAs switching sides,” she said.

About the support of the three victorious Independent MLAs, she said that they were welcome to join the Congress and contribute to the state’s development.

She said, “Virbhadra Singh is not with us today but people still fondly remember him. People have voted for the Congress as a gratitude towards the works done by Virbhadra Singh.”

Pratibha said, “The Congress government will soon fulfil the promises and guarantees given to people. The government will fill 65,000 vacant posts and implement the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees.”