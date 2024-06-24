Virbhadra Singh’s statue to be placed near Ridge: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the government would install the statue of late Virbhadra Singh at an appropriate place close to the Ridge. “We will definitely install his statue. We have statues of national-level leaders on the Ridge. So, we will develop an appropriate place close to the Ridge to install the statue,” Sukhu said after paying tributes to the six-time chief minister on his 91st birth anniversary at the party headquarters in Shimla.

He was no less than a national leader He was no less than a national leader. While his services to the state are well documented, he made contribution to the country as well. The people want to see his statue on the Ridge. We will meet the Chief Minister and apprise him of the overwhelming sentiment among the people, — Pratibha Singh

While thanking the Chief Minister for giving assurance that the statue would definitely in installed, Pratibha Singh, the state Congress president and wife of Virbhadra Singh, reiterated that the statue should come up on the Ridge itself. “He was no less than a national leader. While his services to the state are well documented, he made contribution to the country as well,” said Pratibha Singh. “The people want to see his statue on the Ridge. We will meet the Chief Minister and apprise him of the overwhelming sentiment among the people,” she said.

For the family and loyalists of Virbhadra Singh, having his statue on the Ridge is a highly emotive issue. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh, had cited the reluctance on the part of the government to give land for the statue on the Ridge as one of the major reasons for resigning from the council of ministers during the Budget Session. Later, he had taken his resignation back.

Meanwhile, Sukhu said Virbhadra Singh was the source of inspiration for everyone. “He gave a new direction and strength to the party in the state. He worked tirelessly for the people, and we are trying to carry his work forward,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister further said that the three BJP candidates, who had resigned as Independent MLAs from the House, would have to answer why did they resign in the first place? “It’s probably the first instance when Independent MLAs resigned to contest the elections. If they were so unhappy with the Congress government, they could have supported the BJP without resigning. So, they will have to explain to the people why did they resign,” said Sukhu.

Sukhu further criticised Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for making conjectures about the yet to be pronounced decision on six CPS by the High Court. “The court has reserved the judgment but Jai Ram Thakur is already talking about the decision, which is not right,” said Sukhu.

