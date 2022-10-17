 Himachal: Virtual world abuzz with poll battle : The Tribune India

Himachal: Virtual world abuzz with poll battle

Parties using public bytes for & against govt | War rooms set up

Himachal: Virtual world abuzz with poll battle

Campaign posters of political parties on social media.



Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, October 16

Battle lines have been drawn in the virtual world even as the announcement of candidates of major political parties is on the anvil. An intense electoral battle is going on in the cyberspace with political parties and their supporters leaving no stone unturned to run down their opponents.

The parties are using bytes of the public for and against the government to provide feedback from the horse’s mouth. Besides, war rooms have been set up and WhatsApp groups are being used to disseminate information among the workers.

The BJP, which has the maximum followers on social media, has drawn a comparison between their and the Congress regimes with videos, graphics and real-time data. The party is focusing on the achievements of the double-engine government.

“We have over 4.55 lakh followers, including 2.75 lakh on Facebook, 1.6 lakh on Twitter and 21,000 on Instagram,” said Puneet Sharma, heading the social media for the BJP.

Some of the campaigns run by the BJP include “Himachal ki pukar, phir ek baar BJP sarkar” and “Garib Ke karib”. The BJP is aiming to gain through the infighting in the Congress through its posts.

Meanwhile, bytes on the performance of the Centre and the state government leading to price rise, inflation and unemployment and its impact on the commoners is being highlighted through videos on social media by the Congress. The party is also targeting the incomplete projects inaugurated by the PM and the CM in a haste.

The campaign song launched by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had evoked an overwhelming response, said Congress’ social media head Abhishek Rana, adding that 10 promises were also being propagated.

“We have over 3.2 lakh followers on our three official social media accounts, which include over 2.5 lakh followers on Facebook, over 50,000 on Twitter and over 20,000 on Instagram,” he said, adding that constituency and booth-wise WhatsApp groups had been formed.

“The online content of AAP — with over 1.45 lakh followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and 60,000 on YouTube — revolves around “Is baar bada badlav ke liye, ek mauka Kejriwal ko” campaign,” said social media head Ashu Bodh Deori.

AAP is reviving old issues such as Gudiya case to hit on the Congress besides posting the CAG reports with negative comments on the Jai Ram Thakur government to build its campaign. Concentrating on 11-13 seats, the CPM is penetrating with WhatsApp broadcasting groups and 2,000 WhatsApp groups are functional in the state. However, the CPM social media followers are limited to about 25,000.

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

