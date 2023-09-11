Vishranti, a home for elderly in Palampur, made operational

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 10

An old age home set up by the Vivekananda Medical Research Trust (VMRT) in the town has been made operational.

VMRT would run the home, named Vishranti, on a pay-and-stay basis. This unique project has all modern facilities and a capacity to accommodate over one hundred people. Vishranti has facilities like a medical clinic, mess, apart from a temple. There will be an open area available for walks.

There would be a provision to accommodate 64 couples at Vishranti.

Shanta Kumar, former MP and chairman of the VMRT, said due to a lack of job opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, doctors, engineers and management graduates are forced to move out of the state, leaving behind their aged parents in isolation. Many such elderly couples were suffering from diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure and depression, he said.

“The government has made a provision to debar children from inheriting the moveable and immoveable properties of their parents if they fail to take care of them. However, the number of elderly couples left unattended has increased in the state,” said the former Chief Minister.

Kumar asserted that the state government should encourage other trusts to set up more such homes and provide land and money to such NGOs.

