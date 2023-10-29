Visitors enjoy traditional cuisines at Kullu Dasehra festival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 28

The eateries serving local dishes and cuisines of other states during the Kullu Dasehra festival are a major attraction for the locals and visitors alike. The visitors have a varied range of delicacies to enjoy during the festival. The sweet shops are a big hit among the rural masses coming from far-flung villages. A Tibetan cuisine corner is also setup on the cricket ground and stalls serving traditional ‘makki di roti’ and ‘sarson ka saag’ are also attracting a lot many customers.

The fourth cultural evening of the festival yesterday was in the name of Punjabi singer Shivjot. He vibrated the atmosphere with his Punjabi songs. Himachali folk artistes Vickey Rajta, Anuj Sharma and Hemraj Bhardwaj also gave scintillating performances. Foreign colours were also seen on the stage of Kala Kendra. Cultural groups from Taiwan and Kyrgyzstan presented a glimpse of their culture.

Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan participated in the cultural evening as the chief guest. He was honoured by the Dasehra Festival Committee by presenting a memento, Kullvi cap and a shawl.

