Visitors, locals ‘unwelcome’ as filth plagues Nurpur bus stand

Stray cattle at the garbage dump at the main bus stand in Nurpur.



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, JUNE 30

Garbage dumped in the open near the boundary of the main bus stand in Nurpur on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway has become an eyesore to the commuters and tourists visiting the place from the highway, especially during early hours of the day. Earlier, the local Municipal Council (MC) had installed an iron dustbin at the spot, but it was removed later for causing ‘public nuisance’, resulting in the place turning into a garbage dump.

locals ignoring cleanliness norms

  • Throwing civic sense norms to the wind, shopkeepers, vegetable and fruit vendors are dumping waste and garbage every evening.
  • The spot near the exit point of the bus stand can be seen surrounded with stray cows, bulls, monkeys and dogs rummaging through garbage for food.
  • Foul smell emanating from the area has aggravated the problem, along with the unhygienic conditions posing a health hazard for everyone.
  • The MC’s safai karamcharis lift garbage before noon, however, the garbage dump becomes an accident-prone spot as herds of stray animals rummaging through the garbage pose nuisance for the commuters.

Throwing civic sense norms to the wind, local shopkeepers, vegetable and fruit vendors are dumping waste and garbage at the site every evening. The spot near the exit point of the bus stand witnesses stray cows, bulls, monkeys and dogs foraging through garbage for food. Foul smell emanating from the area has aggravated the problem, along with the unhygienic conditions posing a health hazard to everyone.

The MC’s safai karamcharis lift garbage before noon. However, the garbage dump becomes an accident-prone spot as herds of stray animals foraging through the garbage pose nuisance to the commuters.

Passengers waiting to board buses have to face extreme discomfort due to the foul smell emanating from the dump. Neither the local pollution control board, nor local administration take any initiative to check the burgeoning public nuisance outside the main bus stand, where hundreds of passengers board and alight from buses.

Area residents Anil Sharma, Praveen Kumar and Umesh Kumar, lament that passing the bus stand area at Chogan has become troublesome for them. Sharma said it was surprising that the authorities concerned had turned a blind eye to the public nuisance.

Meanwhile, local environmentalists have underlined the immediate need to stop shopkeepers and vendors from throwing waste in the open.

The authorities concerned should take punitive action against the offenders. They said the open garbage dump has also become a hazard as mosquitoes and flies can be seen swarming the spot. An environmentalist said waste disposal in the open is a gross violation of the centrally sponsored Swachh Bharat Mission. 

