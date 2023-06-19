Visually impaired scholar selected as assistant prof

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 18

Specially-abled Pratibha Thakur has been selected for the post of Assistant Professor (political science) in the college cadre. Born with 100 per cent visual impairment, Thakur is a PhD scholar at the HPU.

President of NGO Umang Foundation and nodal officer for disability affairs at the HPU Professor Ajai Srivastava said, “Pratibha is a very talented student. She has received national fellowship for PhD. She never considered her disability a hindrance and cleared all her examinations by securing the first division.”

She did MA (political science) and BEd from Mandi college. She is now pursuing PhD under Dr Mahendra Yadav on ‘Voting Behaviour of Women in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022’. She has been participating in debates since her childhood and has received many awards.

Thakur, a resident of Matak village in Mandi district, gave credit of her success to her parents, teachers and the Umang Foundation. She said, “If I had not been mentored and supported by them, this achievement would not have been possible. Difficulty or disability, never let it come in the way of your dreams and goals. I have struggled a lot to achieve whatever I have till now.”

Initially, Pratibha had 100 per cent congenital visual impairment, but her condition improved partially (75 per cent impairment now) after getting Ayurvedic treatment in Rajasthan.

After her PhD, Pratibha wants to continue her teaching job along with research on subjects of international relations and Indian governance. Her father Khemchandra Shastri is a journalist and her mother Savita Kumari is a government teacher.

Activist & writer