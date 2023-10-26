Shimla: Visually impaired stage protest outside DC office

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 25

Visually impaired members of the National Federation of Blind staged a protest outside DC office in the city against non-fulfilment of their ‘long-standing’ demands, including regular jobs in Shimla on Wednesday. The protesting members of union raised slogans against the government.

The union representatives also submitted their demand charter to Chief Secretary, Secretary of Social Justice and Women Empowerment, DC and SP of Shimla, among other officials.

Deva Negi, state unit, general secretary of National Federation of Blind said, “Instead of advertising posts of the backlog in a scattered manner, the government should advertise all the posts in one go through a particular advertisement covering all the vacant posts and Bharti Mela should be conducted to appoint all the candidates.”

#Shimla