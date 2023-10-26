Shimla: Visually impaired stage protest outside DC office

Shimla, October 25
Visually impaired members of the National Federation of Blind staged a protest outside DC office in the city against non-fulfilment of their ‘long-standing’ demands, including regular jobs in Shimla on Wednesday. The protesting members of union raised slogans against the government.
The union representatives also submitted their demand charter to Chief Secretary, Secretary of Social Justice and Women Empowerment, DC and SP of Shimla, among other officials.
Deva Negi, state unit, general secretary of National Federation of Blind said, “Instead of advertising posts of the backlog in a scattered manner, the government should advertise all the posts in one go through a particular advertisement covering all the vacant posts and Bharti Mela should be conducted to appoint all the candidates.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...