Vivek Chandel among 6 Himachal Pradesh Administrative officers prompted to IAS

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 15

Six officers of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HAS) have been promoted to the post of IAS.

The promoted officers include Vivek Chandel, Rajeev Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Dalip Kumar Negi and Dr Pankaj Lalit.

Vivek Chandel, HAS officer of the 2004 batch, is the Director-cum-Warden of Fisheries in Bilaspur. Now, he has been promoted from HAS to IAS category.

Rajeev Kumar is currently serving on the post of Managing Director, HPTDC. He is a 2003-batch HAS officer and his name topped the seniority list.

Others include Sunil Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Dalip Kumar Negi and Dr Pankaj Lalit, who is a 2005 batch HAS officer.

Due to the implementation of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, they are likely to remain posted on their current posts for now.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.