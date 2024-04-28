Vivekananda Kendra to organise free ENT camp

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 27

Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, (Kangra wing), in association with the Ripudaman Charitable Trust, is set to hold a free ENT camp on Sunday (May 5) at Gopal Bagh, Gurkhari, Kangra.

The OPD would begin at 10.00 am. Patients have been requested to get themselves registered at the camp site at 9.30 am.

Max Group of Hospitals Principal Director (ENT & Head and Neck Surgery) Dr Sanjay Sachdeva is set to attend the camp. Patients suffering from issues pertaining to the head and neck would be examined and treated during the programme.

Specially abled children, who were operated upon for cochlear implants during previous free ENT surgical camps, have been requested to visit the OPD camp for a check-up. Free audiometry tests by expert audiologists would also be held during the camp.

