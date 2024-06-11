‘Vivekananda’s views on justice, equality relevant’

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 10

The three-day national seminar organised by the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), on the topic ‘Modern Society-Direction and Challenges: Aspiring Responses from Swami Vivekananda’, was inaugurated by the Governor of Bihar, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

While speaking on the occasion, Arlekar shed light on the life of Swami Vivekananda and called him more of a social scientist than a social or political leader. He said Vivekananda stressed the importance of justice and equality in society and also highlighted the responsibilities of society towards the underprivileged sections.

“We did get political independence on 15th August, 1947, but the feeling of Swadeshi did not develop in us. Till the feeling of ‘self’ does not develop in us, independence has no meaning,” he added.

The chief guest said as a result of the new education policy, India would succeed in becoming a developed country by 2047 and he also emphasised on adopting indigenous systems.

While speaking on the importance of the seminar, the Vice-Chancellor of the University and the Chairman of the seminar, Sat Prakash Bansal, said there should be a sacred relationship between the teacher and the disciple, like there was between Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

The Vice-Chancellor said the CUHP is the first institute in the whole country where a Hindu Studies Centre has been established. “The UGC included this subject in the NET-JRF examination after our letter. Due to the new education policy, India is again on the path of becoming a Vishwaguru,” he added.

Dean (Academics) Prof Pardeep Kumar delivered a vote of thanks. Nivedita Bhide, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Prof Nagesh Thakur, Swami Divyasudhanand Maharaj, Prof ADN Vajpayee and Dr Girish Gaurav also presented their views.

