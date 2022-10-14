Vocational teachers not getting regular salaries

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 13

Raveesh Mrigendra, president of the Baijnath and Chadhiar Vocational Trainers’ Association, has raised the issue of irregular payment of salaries.

He said, “Vocational teachers have been incorporated into skill corporations by states such as Haryana. But in the state, many vocational teachers in the state are not even getting their salaries on time..”

He said over 2,000 vocational teachers had been engaged through different private companies. The State Project Director of Skill India Mission has issued orders time and again to the companies to ensure regular salaries. Besides, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also ensured to solve the teachers’ problem but situation has not changed yet.