Volvo buses from Shimla to Delhi will no longer cross Pinjore, Kalka, Parwanoo: HRTC

PTI

Shimla, November 21

The Volvo buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation plying from Shimla to New Delhi will no longer cross through Pinjore, Kalka and Parwanoo, HRTC officials said on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken by the corporation after considering the demand of the commuters who complained that the buses are stuck in traffic leading to delay in their journey by one to two hours.

“It has come to our knowledge through feedback received from the commuters that while going from Kalka, Pinjore and Parwanoo, Volvo buses get stuck in traffic jam in which one-two hours are wasted and the passengers insisted that Volvo buses should be ply from Parwanoo-Kalka- Pinjore bypass,” said Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur on Tuesday.

These changes have been made for the convenience of the commuters and travelling in Volvo would save about two hours in reaching New Delhi and passengers will be able to catch metro service and flights, avoiding the traffic jam in Delhi, he added.

As per the office order, Volvo buses plying from Shimla to Delhi at 9:45 am will not enter Chandigarh city while the buses at 1:45 pm will not go to the Chandigarh bus stand and instead would divert to Zirakhpur from Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh.

The Volvo buses from Delhi to Shimla at 9:36 pm and 10:30 pm will not enter Chandigarh, it added.

