Volvo buses, tempo travellers to strengthen HRTC fleet: CM

Shimla, June 10
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that 25 new Volvo buses and 50 tempo travellers to would be procured to strengthen Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) fleet.
Chairing a meeting with the HRTC officials here today, he said the plans were underway to add electric buses to the fleet with a budget of Rs 517 crore in the current financial year.
Calling the HRTC fleet the lifeline of the state, the Chief Minister assured full support from the government to bolster the operations of the transport corporation.
To help provide good services to the commuters, Sukhu said the government had committed to provide Rs 63 crore per month to the corporation.
“The state government has committed to providing Rs 63 crore per month to support HRTC in delivering excellent transport services to commuters,” the Chief Minister said.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also gave several suggestions to strengthen the HRTC’s operations.
