Volvo service from Shimla to Dharamsala, Manali flagged off

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

Transport Minister Bikram Singh today flagged off Volvo bus service from Shimla to Dharamsala and Manali. Besides, the minister laid the foundation stone of a modern workshop and electric charging station at HRTC workshop, Taradevi, in the city. While the modern workshop will be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, the electric charging station will be set up at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

The schedule The bus for Dharamsala will leave Shimla at 11:30 am and will reach its destination at 7:30 pm via Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra. The one-way fare will be Rs 939.

For Manali, the bus will leave from Shimla at 8:30 pm and reach its destination via Bilaspur- Mandi and Kullu at 5:30 am. The one-way fare will be Rs 1,018.

The minister said the HRTC was in the middle of procuring 22 Volvo buses. Out of these, seven buses had already reached Shimla. “The state government is making efforts to provide Volvo bus service not only in the state but also to other states. Apart from this, efforts are being made to connect Volvo bus service with the airports,” he said, adding that additional buses will be plied to Delhi, Chandigarh and Baddi for the convenience of the passengers in view of the festival season.

The minister said the modern workshop would provide better facility for the repair and maintenance of the HRTC buses. “Besides, the charging station would help maintain 50 electric buses running in Shimla city,” he said.

