Vote for Congress, coalition govt on the cards: Vikramaditya

Mandi, May 21

Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh today said that this time a coalition government was going to be formed in the country. He appealed to the people to vote heavily in favour of the Congress.

He addressed public meetings at Sai Galu, Majhwad, Suhada Mohalla, Purani Mandi, Lower Khaliyar in the Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency. Vikramaditya said that politics was not a profession, but public service in which “one has to work day and night to solve the problems of people”.

He said that during the rain disaster last year, he met affected people and provided prompt relief to them. He added that he was contesting the election with a big vision “making Mandi the best parliamentary constituency in the country”. Like Shimla, Mandi would also be made a smart city.

Vikramaditya said that Jai Ram Thakur during his tenure as Chief Minister had done nothing for the development of Mandi . He added that nowadays Thakur was working as a film scriptwriter for BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut.

He targeted Kangana Ranaut and said that she was seeking votes in the name of Narendra Modi. She neither had any development plans nor any vision of her own for the Mandi constituency.

