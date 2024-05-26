Vote for Congress if you want to save Constitution, democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 25

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today cautioned people against voting the BJP to power as democracy and Constitution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi were under threat.

Kharge, while addressing an election rally at Rohru in Shimla district, said that the people of India had made up their mind to throw the BJP out of power.

He said that Congress was trying to save democracy as it was only then that people could enjoy the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. “If you fail to do so you will be back to slavery. The SCs, STs and OBCs are getting benefits due to the provisions in the Constitution,” he added. He alleged that RSS leaders like Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leaders were saying that if voted to power, they would change the Constitution.

“Modi remembers Rahul Gandhi even more than God because he fears Rahul and Sonia Gandhi and the Congress. Several attempts have been made to intimidate the Congress, irrespective of that we will continue to work fearlessly,” he said. “In this election, people are giving vent to their anger against unemployment and price rise,” he added.

Kharge said, “The Prime Minister never lies as he is the son of Harishchander. So, you all must ask him what happened to the promise to create two crores jobs every year, 40 crore houses and doubling the income of farmers”

He accused Modi of trying to mislead people by stating that the Congress would take away their properties, gold and other assets and give these to those belonging to a minority community.

Kharge hit out at Modi for not extending any special assistance to Himachal after the monsoon disaster last year despite the state government seeking Rs 10,000 crore.

Not against Modi but opposed to BJP’s divisive politics

Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking with mediapersons after the election rally, said that people would vote the BJP out of power, as they were fed up with unemployment, price rise, farmers’ distress and the misuse of constitutional bodies. “Being in an alliance, all leaders will collectively decide the Prime Minister after winning the elections,” he added.

He said, “People are fighting their own battle against the BJP’s misrule. The BJP and Modi ji are completely rattled, which is evident from divisive politics based on communalism and casteism they are indulging in. We will fill 30 lakh vacancies in the government sector, give Rs 400 daily wages under MGNREGA and provide legal guarantee for MSP on crops and debt waiver to farmers.”

“The Congress is not against Modi but we are against the divisive politics and the ideology of the BJP. They are crushing adivasis and farmers, 750 of whom died on the Delhi border fighting for their rights. It is surprising that the corrupt and tainted leaders, who had joined the BJP, have claimed that the INDIA bloc would form government after June 4,” Kharge said

