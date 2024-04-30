Vote from home: Differently abled, elderly can register before May 12

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 29

The Election Commission of India has provided an alternative facility to voters above 85 years of age and differently-abled voters to vote from their homes. For this facility, eligible voters will have to apply by filling Form-12D.

Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said the ECI has given the option to voters above 85 years of age to vote from their homes. Similarly, voters with more than 40 per cent disability have also been provided the facility to vote from home by the commission. Deputy Commissioner Khimta said there are 2,753 such voters in Sirmaur, whose age is above 85 years, for whom the option of voting from home will be available. He said of these 2,753 voters, 1,348 are men and 1,405 are women voters.

Khimta said the total number of differently-abled voters in Sirmaur district is 3,293. He said among these voters, there are 560 voters in Pachhad, 753 in Nahan, 780 in Shri Renuka Ji, 504 in Paonta Sahib and 696 voters in Shillai.

The DC urged the eligible voters to ensure that they opt for the vote from home facility by filling the form before May 12. In this regard, eligible voters can also contact the SDM concerned.

Under the supervision of election tehsildar Mahendra Thakur, a one-day training programme was organised in Nahan in view of this facility.

In this training programme, about 150 members of 175 mobile teams to be deployed in the five assembly constituencies of Sirmaur, Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Pachhad and Shri Renuka Ji, were provided training on voting from home on Form 12D.

