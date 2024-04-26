 Vote to oust ‘dictatorial’ govt from Centre: Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh : The Tribune India

Vote to oust ‘dictatorial’ govt from Centre: Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh

HPCC president Pratibha Singh addresses a gathering in the Rampur Assmebly segment of Shimla on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

State Congress president Pratibha Singh today urged the people of Rampur Assembly constituency to use the power of their vote to remove the dictatorial government at the Centre.

“Modi does as he pleases. He doesn’t listen to anyone. This is our opportunity to remove the dictatorial government from the Centre,” said Pratibha Singh while addressing a public rally in the Pandrah-Beesh area of Rampur.

She said that the Prime Ministers of the Congress governments were exactly the opposite, who would listen to people. “I remember having met the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with a demand for a tunnel in Lahaul and Spiti. He asked me how much money would be needed and approved the entire amount for the construction of the tunnel,” she added.

Pratibha said thanks to the large-heartedness of Manmohan Singh, the people of Lahaul and Spiti were leading a far more comfortable life due to the tunnel. “Today, it takes just 15 minutes to cross the tunnel. But before the tunnel came up, the people of Lahaul and Spiti were cut off from the rest of the country for six months due to snowfall.

“It’s just one instance of the several development works done by the Congress governments,” she said, asking people to vote out the BJP government from the Centre. She added that the Congress government in the state was also carrying out several development works for the benefit of the people.

The Rampur Assembly constituency is one of the 17 Assembly constituencies in the Mandi Parliamentary constituency, from where her son Vikramaditya Singh is taking on BJP’s Kangana Ranaut. Given that the Rampur Assembly constituency is the home constituency of Vikramaditya, the Congress would make all efforts to take a big from here to negate the lead that Kangana could get from the seats in Mandi, especially Seraj and Sarkaghat.

Knowing that the Congress candidate would need as many votes as possible from the home constituency, the Congress president is scheduled to hold several public meetings in various panchayats of the area over the next five-six days.

Manmohan singh okayed tunnel for Lahaul

I remember having met the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with a demand for a tunnel in Lahaul and Spiti. He asked me how much money would be needed and approved the entire amount for the construction of the tunnel. — Pratibha Singh, state Congress president

#Congress #Pratibha Singh #Shimla


