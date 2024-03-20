Voted for BJP in RS poll ‘to save Himachaliyat’: Disqualified Congress MLA

Shimla, March 19
Chaitnaya Sharna, disqualified Congress MLA from Kutlehar in Una district, today said that he voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections “to save Himachaliyat”.
Sharma in a live video interaction said that the six disqualified MLAs had not committed a crime by cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. “My only desire is to serve the people of Gagret and the development of the constituency and soon I will be midst you to seek your blessings,” he said while countering the allegation that he cross-voted for lure of power or position.
“In one word, the action of six of us can be described a Raj Virodh of which I am very proud of,” he said. He lashed out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for behaving like a dictator and not taking everyone into confidence.
“Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections at large does not take place on political lines and an MLA should vote as per his conscience, as we did,” said Sharma as he tried to justify his action and defiance of the party whip for the first time since he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha poll.
