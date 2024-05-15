Voter awareness campaign held in Rampur

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 14

To increase the voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team of the Rampur Assembly constituency organised an awareness programme in the Sarpara gram panchayat at Government Senior Secondary School today.

The team members — Ashok Sharma, Pawan Sanatu and Ravinder Negi — encouraged people to participate in the electoral process and exercise their franchise on June 1.

Speech, painting and slogan-writing competitions were organised to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The winners of the competition were awarded mementos by the Election Department. Ronak won the first prize, Anushka second and Nitesh third in the painting competition. Pranita Thakur was first, Supriya second and Sushant third in the slogan-writing competition. In the speech competition, Diksha stood first, Khushi second and Saksham third.

The programme was attended by Tashi Palmo, the acting principal of the school, and teachers — Praveen, Anil, Kishor, Sanjay Gopal, Bantu Ram and Rakesh. The SVEEP team appealed to the people to participate in the democratic process.

