Voter ID list to be ready by Sept 8: Una DC

Una, September 3
Una DC Rashav Sharma has said that a list of voters with their photographs will be available for inspection with all booth-level officers (BLOs) at the offices of respective returning officers, SDMs, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and district election officers from September 8 onwards. He said the lists would also be available for inspection on the state Election Department’s website (https://ceohimachal.gov.in).
The DC said the house-to-house visit by the BLOs to update the voter lists, including addition of new voters, besides cancelling the votes of deceased persons was completed on August 21.
As many as 32,403 new voters applied to get their names included in the respective voter lists in Una district. The DC said 18,445 voters were found absent from their places of stay, 41,488 had moved to other locations and 3,335 were identified as having their names entered in two voter lists.
