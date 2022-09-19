Voters' literacy programme at Chamba

Chamba, September 18
On the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme are being undertaken in Chamba to educate the electors regarding the voting process.
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said here that a well-organised SVEEP programme had been started by the district administration to encourage voters to exercise their franchise.
The Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and voting awareness activities were being organised at various polling and educational institutions, he said.
